Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Choi Jeong-hoon dies at 83, known for ‘Journey’ and ‘My Man’s Woman’

Senior Actor Choi Jeong-hoon Passes Away at 83

The world of Korean entertainment is mourning the loss of veteran actor Choi Jeong-hoon. The actor passed away on the 10th of September at the age of 83 due to pneumonia.

A Life Dedicated to Acting

Choi Jeong-hoon was born in Anju, South Pyongan Province in 1940. He made his acting debut in 1960 in the movie “The Flower in the Rain.” Throughout his career, Choi Jeong-hoon appeared in numerous films and television dramas, making a name for himself as a versatile actor who could take on any role with ease.

Some of his most memorable works include the films “The General’s Mustache,” “Aimless Bullet,” and “Homebound.” Choi Jeong-hoon also appeared in popular television dramas such as “Jang Hee-bin,” “Dae Jang Geum,” and “Queen Seondeok.”

Over the years, Choi Jeong-hoon received several awards and honors for his contributions to the entertainment industry. In 2001, he was awarded the Order of Cultural Merit by the South Korean government.

A Fond Farewell

Following news of his passing, fans and colleagues took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late actor. Many shared their favorite memories of Choi Jeong-hoon and praised him for his talent and kindness.

Actor Lee Byeong-joon, who worked with Choi Jeong-hoon in the film “Aimless Bullet,” wrote on his Instagram page, “Rest in peace, senior. Thank you for your guidance and your kindness. You will be missed.”

Director Kim Ki-duk also shared his condolences on social media, writing, “Choi Jeong-hoon, who I worked with in ‘Pieta,’ has passed away. May he rest in peace.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Despite his passing, Choi Jeong-hoon’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of actors. His dedication to his craft and his ability to bring characters to life on both the big and small screens will never be forgotten.

As fans and colleagues say their final goodbyes to the beloved actor, they can take comfort in the fact that Choi Jeong-hoon’s contributions to the entertainment industry will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

Conclusion

Choi Jeong-hoon was a true icon of Korean entertainment, and his passing is a great loss to the industry. His talent, kindness, and dedication to his craft will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors.

Rest in peace, Choi Jeong-hoon. You will be missed.

News Source : Devon

Source Link :Senior actor Choi Jeong-hoon passes away… 83 years old, a big star embroidered on ‘Journey’ and ‘My Man’s Woman’ < Issue < Main article/