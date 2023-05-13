Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Clarence Gilyard Dies at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Clarence Gilyard: Actor and Professor

On November 28, 2022, Clarence Gilyard, a renowned actor and professor, passed away at the age of 66. Gilyard was widely recognized for his roles in films such as Matlock, Walker, Texas Ranger, Die Hard, and Top Gun. His death was mourned by Nancy J. Usher, the dean of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts, who described him as an inspiration to students and a bright young man.

Gilyard was known for his dedication to both his work in academia and his career in entertainment. Nancy J. Usher stated that “his dedication is limitless; he is always willing to contribute to projects and performances in any way possible.” She remembered Gilyard with love and appreciation for all that he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and the world at large through his enormous personal achievements.

Gilyard’s most iconic role was as Theo in the 1988 action thriller Die Hard. Theo was a terrorist and hacker who was a member of the Hans Gruber organization. Despite knowing everything that was going on, Theo only cared about his own work and did not care about others. He was the only American terrorist in the organization, along with Eddie, and he had a tendency to make jokes after someone was killed.

Die Hard, directed by John McTiernan, was released on July 15, 1988. Despite harsh criticism, it was still a box office success. Between 1990 and 2013, four Die Hard sequels were published. Gilyard’s role as Theo was a standout performance in the film, and it cemented his place in Hollywood history.

Gilyard had an illustrious career in film, television, and theater. He made his theatrical debut in 1979, leading to appearances on television series such as The Facts of Life, Riptide, The Duck Factory, and others. He then went on to star in films such as Top Gun, The Karate Kid Part II, and Left Behind: The Movie, among others. After a long absence, he returned to acting in 2012.

Gilyard was also known for his participation in the computer game Madden NFL, in addition to his successful film, theater, and television projects. He was previously married to Catherine Dutko, from whom he divorced. Gilyard’s wife, Elena, and six children survive him.

In his personal life, Gilyard was a dedicated family man and an inspiration to his students. He had a passion for teaching and mentoring young actors, and his contributions to the world of entertainment will be remembered for years to come.

In conclusion, Clarence Gilyard was a talented actor and professor who made significant contributions to the world of entertainment and academia. He will be remembered for his iconic performances in films such as Die Hard and Top Gun, as well as his dedication to teaching and mentoring young actors. Gilyard’s legacy will live on through his family, his students, and his countless fans around the world.

