Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Cody Longo’s Cause of Death Revealed

“Days of Our Lives” Actor Cody Longo’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas, has revealed that “Days of Our Lives” actor Cody Longo, who died in February, passed away due to years of excessive drinking. The autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, cited “chronic ethanol abuse” as the cause of death and listed the manner of death as natural. Longo’s body was already decomposing when he was found dead at his home, surrounded by alcohol bottles.

Longo played Nicholas Alamain on the long-running NBC series in 2011. He also appeared in “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish,” “Nashville,” and “Hollywood Heights.” The actor is survived by his wife, professional dancer Stephanie Longo, and their three children: Lyla, 7, Elijah, 5, and Noah, 1.

Longo’s Wife and Manager Speak Out

Stephanie Longo, in a statement after her husband’s death, described Longo as “our whole world.” She added, “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo’s manager, Alex Gittelson, also expressed his grief, saying, “Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed.” He added that Longo had taken time away from acting to focus on his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but was excited to return to acting.

Longo’s Struggle with Alcohol Abuse

Before his death, Longo faced some legal troubles, including a DUI arrest in 2013. A member of the Longo family told TMZ that the actor had struggled with alcohol abuse for years. Longo is believed to have entered rehab in the summer of 2022, and Stephanie told the outlet that he had been working hard on himself for the sake of their kids.

The news of Longo’s cause of death has brought attention to the devastating effects of alcohol abuse and addiction. Chronic ethanol abuse can lead to a host of health problems, including liver disease, heart disease, and cancer. It can also damage relationships, careers, and overall quality of life.

Conclusion

The tragic loss of Cody Longo serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help for addiction and alcohol abuse. While the road to recovery may be challenging, it is never too late to make positive changes and rebuild one’s life. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Longo’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Emily Selleck

Source Link :‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo’s cause of death revealed/