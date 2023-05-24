Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor dies on set during filming

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away due to cardiac arrest on set

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of yet another talented actor, Nitesh Pandey, who passed away due to cardiac arrest while on set. The news was confirmed by writer Siddharth Nagar, who stated that the actor was shooting in Igatpur when he suffered a heart attack at 1:30 am. Pandey was only 51 years old at the time of his passing.

Pandey had a successful career in both television and film, with appearances in popular shows like ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ and recent works like ‘Indiawali Maa’ and ‘Anupama’. He was also known for his role as Shahrukh Khan’s assistant in the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ and had notable performances in films like ‘Dabangg 2’ and ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’.

The actor was previously married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar, who is now married to actor Murli Sharma. Pandey’s death comes as a shock to the industry, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of their time working with him.

As of now, there is no information on when Pandey’s body will be brought to Mumbai or when his last rites will be performed. His sister is said to be in a very bad state following the news of his death.

The loss of Nitesh Pandey is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of taking care of our health. May his soul rest in peace and his legacy live on through his work.

News Source : Bollyy

Source Link :actor died on the set during the shooting/