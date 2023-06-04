Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor-Director Aamir Raza Husain Passes Away at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran theatre director-actor Aamir Raza Husain passes away at 66

Introduction

Renowned theatre director and actor Aamir Raza Husain passed away at the age of 66 due to a heart-related ailment. He had undergone heart surgery but was unable to recover. Husain was known for his larger-than-life outdoor stage productions, including “The Fifty Day War” and “The Legend of Ram”. He also appeared in the English film “Kim” and the Bollywood movie “Khoobsurat”.

Husain’s Contributions to Theatre

Husain produced and acted in over 91 plays, including more than 1,000 performances with Stagedoor Theatre Company as its creative director. His productions, “The Fifty Day War” and “The Legend of Ram”, were known for their multiple outdoor sets and a 100-member crew. “The Fifty Day War” featured 140 actors, including Indian Army personnel, sets that move on rails, a life-sized helicopter exploding, and a revolving platform taking an audience of 660-plus from one scene to another.

Feisal Alkazi, son of the late theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi, remembered Husain as “a wonderful director” who could visualise in a different way. He would do things on a grand scale, much like Feroz Khans’ production “Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical” which has gone abroad. Husain had enough drive and ambition to find funds and the backing he needed.

Early Life and Career

Hailing from an aristocratic Awadhi family of Lucknow, Husain was born in 1957 and was sent to Ajmer’s Mayo College at the age of 10 in 1968. After finishing his schooling, he went on to study history at St Stephens College, New Delhi, where he acted in various plays, rubbing shoulders with noted directors such as Joy Michael, Barry John, and Marcus Murch.

Awards and Honours

Husain was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 2001 for his immense contribution to theatre. In 2010, he revived his production “Move Over”, first staged at the official farewell function of President Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1997. It was staged in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and several other cities across India.

Condolences

Several noted personalities took to social media to mourn the death of the eminent theatre personality. Actor Vikas Kumar paid homage to “one of my theatre gurus” and thanked Husain for all the entertainment, opportunities, and learnings he provided. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor remembered him as a “larger-than-life” personality and recalled the time he directed the “theatre giant” in an adaptation of the court-martial scene from Joseph Heller’s classic play “Catch 22”.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also condoled Husain’s demise, calling him a true icon of Indian culture whose contributions to the world of theatre will be remembered for generations to come.

Survivors

Husain is survived by his wife, actor Viraat Talwar, and their two children, Kaniz Sukaina and Ghulam Ali Abbas.

