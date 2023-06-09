Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor-Director Saran Raj Killed in Drunk Driving Accident at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor-Director Saran Raj Dies At 29 in a Fatal Accident

The Kollywood industry mourns the loss of actor-director Saran Raj, who passed away on June 8 in a fatal accident. The 29-year-old rising star was reportedly riding his bike when he was hit by a car driven by fellow supporting actor Palaniappan, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. The incident happened in KK Nagar in Chennai, and Saran Raj died on the spot due to grievous injuries.

The police have filed a case and are currently investigating the matter. Saran Raj’s family and friends are devastated by the sudden demise of the promising actor, and details about his last rites and funeral are yet to be announced.

Saran Raj was not only an assistant director to Vetrimaran in the blockbuster film Vada Chennai, but he also played supporting roles in Vada Chennai and Asuran. His contribution to the industry was significant, and his untimely death has left a void in the Kollywood industry.

The incident highlights the importance of responsible behavior on the road, especially when driving. Drunk driving is a serious offense that not only endangers the lives of the driver but also others on the road. It is crucial to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and to be mindful of other road users.

Saran Raj’s death is a tragic loss to the industry, and his contributions will be remembered. His untimely demise is a reminder for all of us to be responsible and mindful of our actions, especially when on the road. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Abhilasha Rawat

Source Link :Tamil Actor-Director Saran Raj Dies At 29 After Drunk Actor Hits Him With A Car/