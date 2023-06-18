Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Dmitry Sapronov dies from “Kitchen” series

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Sudden Death of Actor Dmitry Sapronov

Last Thursday, the popular actor Dmitry Sapronov passed away at the age of 51. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but it is known that he died in his sleep. The news of his death was only recently made known to the public.

Remembering Dmitry Sapronov

Dmitry Sapronov was a well-known actor who began his career in 2010. He appeared in several dozen films and television projects, including “Lawyer,” “Next,” and “The Fifth Guard.” His notable film credits include “Track of Death,” “Fighters,” and “Kitchen.”

Many of his friends and colleagues took to social media to express their sorrow and pay tribute to him. The loss of Dmitry Sapronov is a great loss to the entertainment industry.

Farewell to Dmitry Sapronov

The funeral for Dmitry Sapronov will take place on Sunday in the capital, where his friends, family, and fans will gather to pay their last respects. Although his passing was sudden and unexpected, his memory will live on through his work and the people he touched during his life.

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor who had so much more to offer. May he rest in peace.

