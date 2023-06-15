Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Don Brymo’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nollywood veteran actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Anambra State-born actor reportedly died in his sleep, leaving behind a legacy in the Nigerian film industry.

The news of his death was confirmed by his friend and colleague, Mr. Mayor Ofoegbu, who posted on his Facebook page, “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed”. He went on to express his shock and sadness at the sudden loss of his friend and described Don Brymo as his “manchi” and “Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu”.

According to some sources, Don Brymo was apparently rushed to an unnamed hospital after suffering a partial stroke and high blood sugar levels. He was later transferred to a hospital in Anambra State but sadly passed away. Many in the Nollywood community have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late actor.

Nzerem Ebuka7 wrote, “Rest In Peace legend.. What a life It’s over daddy yo! Don Brymo we never bargained for this i feel so weak I have been staring at our Monday chat! It’s just barely three days ago! U are a good man & typing RIP is going to be extremely hard & difficult for me to, because u really do not deserve to leave so early. Your fans will miss u so Dearly i will miss u too. We are nothing but pencil in d hand of d creator. Your time here on earth will forever remain celebrated! Rip d don.”

Kennedy Obruche posted, “Nollywood Star, Don Brymo confirmed D£ad. He reportedly collap$ed in his hotel ro0m where he went for a movie production. Subsequently he was taken to the hospital Doctors allegedly confirmed he suff£red a partial st¥oke He was later taken back to a hospital in Anambra State where he d!ëd this morning. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Naddy Nadico also paid her respects and wrote, “Twice I reached out to you and you honoured my invitations. Today we received the sad news of your passing away to the other side of the divide. May God receive your soul and comfort your family. Enugwu Ukwu lost a gem, Nollywood lost a great man. Rest in Peace my Brother Don Brymo.”

Don Brymo Uchegbu will be remembered for his contribution to the Nigerian film industry and the impact he had on the lives of those who knew him. His death is a reminder to cherish each day and live life to the fullest as tomorrow is not guaranteed. Rest in peace, Don Brymo Uchegbu.

Don Brymo death Don Brymo cause of death Don Brymo obituary Don Brymo funeral Don Brymo tribute

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :How did actor Don Brymo die? Cause of death and obituary/