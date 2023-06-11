Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Fadeyi Oloro Passes Away at 65

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nollywood Actor Fadeyi Oloro Passes Away at 65 after a Long Battle with Disease

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro. The news of his death on March 7, 2023, after a long battle with disease, has left many of his fans and colleagues in shock and grief.

Arowosafe was a household name in Nigerian cinema and contributed greatly to the expansion and progress of Nollywood. He was known for his excellent performances in several movies, and his skill made him one of the most respected actors in the business. His acting career spanned several decades, and he was an icon in the industry.

Born in Lagos state in 1958, Arowosafe began his acting career in the 1980s. He was known for his versatility and was able to play different roles with ease. He was particularly popular for his roles in Yoruba movies, where he played various characters, including a herbalist, a king, and a warrior.

Arowosafe was a mentor to many up-and-coming actors in the industry. He was always willing to share his knowledge and experience with others and was highly respected for his contributions to the growth of Nollywood. His death has left a void in the industry, and he will be missed by his fans and colleagues.

The actor reportedly battled the disease for more than three years, and despite efforts to get his condition under control, he ultimately passed away on March 7, 2023. His death has been a significant loss for the entertainment industry, and his fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the veteran actor.

Arowosafe’s legacy will live on through his outstanding contribution to the Nigerian entertainment industry. He was a pioneer in the industry and helped to shape the way for many actors and actresses who followed in his footsteps. His dedication to his craft was unmatched, and he will always be remembered for his exceptional performances.

In conclusion, the Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a great icon with the passing of Fadeyi Oloro. He was a legend in the industry and will always be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the growth of Nollywood. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones find comfort in the memories he left behind.

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Ojo Arowosafe Dead: Actor Fadeyi Oloro Dies Aged 65/