Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Faruk’s Cause of Death: How Did he Pass Away?

Faruk Shaikh: The Indian Actor Who Died in 2013

Faruk Shaikh, an Indian actor and philanthropist, is currently making headlines on social media even though he passed away in 2013. People are curious to know why his death news is once again trending on the internet. In this article, we will provide complete information about Faruk Shaikh and his sudden passing.

Who Was Faruk Shaikh?

Faruk Shaikh was born on March 25, 1948, in Vadodara, Gujarat. He completed his studies at Siddharth College of Law, Mumbai. He worked in Hindi films for several years before his death. He was also a television presenter and worked in serials and shows on television from 1988 to 2002.

After taking a break from the film industry, Faruk returned to acting in 2008 and worked in many successful films. He was known for his excellent performances and received awards for his work in the film industry.

Faruk Shaikh’s Death

Faruk Shaikh passed away on December 28, 2013, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He died due to a heart attack while on vacation with his family. His sudden death shocked the entire film industry, and many of his fans mourned his passing.

Faruk Shaikh’s funeral was held at the Millat Nagar Andheri Mosque in Mumbai on December 30, 2013. Many famous personalities, including Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, attended the event. His grave was placed near his mother’s grave.

Faruk Shaikh’s Legacy

Faruk Shaikh was a well-known personality in the film industry and left behind a remarkable legacy. He was loved by many for his excellent performances and gentle nature. His sudden passing in 2013 left a void in the film industry, and his fans continue to remember him for his work.

Even though Faruk Shaikh passed away in 2013, his death news is once again trending on social media. People are curious to know more about his life and legacy. He will always be remembered as a talented actor and a kind-hearted philanthropist.

Conclusion

Faruk Shaikh was a talented actor and philanthropist who passed away in 2013 due to a heart attack. His sudden death shocked the entire film industry, and his fans continue to remember him for his excellent work. Even though he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on, and he will always be remembered as a remarkable personality in the film industry.

