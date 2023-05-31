Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor from Everwood passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Beasley: A Tribute to the Late Actor

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of veteran actor John Beasley, who passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, May 31, 2023. The actor, best known for his roles in ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ was admitted to the hospital after his health took an unexpected turn for the worst following a liver test.

A Life Well-Lived

John Beasley’s son, Mike, wrote a heartfelt tribute to his father on Facebook, saying, “Man…you know this is a part of life…but that doesn’t make it any easier. I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more.”

Beasley’s legacy lives on not just through his family but also through his extensive body of work as an actor. He started his career at the age of 45 after working as a railroad man for several years, and went on to become a respected figure in the industry.

A Broadway Dream Come True

Just before his untimely passing, John Beasley returned to the stage with a role in the Broadway adaptation of ‘The Notebook.’ The ‘Mighty Ducks’ star shared his excitement about this milestone in his career, saying, “That Broadway comes at this age—I guess that’s par for my course. I think it’s the ultimate validation of my acting career. Broadway’s always been that vision. I’m told it’s life-changing. To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me. If I never got to Broadway, I would still feel I’ve had a pretty successful career.”

Beasley’s dedication to his craft and his unwavering passion for acting earned him respect and admiration in the industry. He was a testament to the fact that it’s never too late to chase your dreams and that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible.

A Family Man

John Beasley was not just a talented actor but also a devoted family man. He and his wife Judy were married for almost 60 years and had two sons, Mike and Tyrone. Beasley often spoke fondly of his family and credited them for his success, saying, “I think without them, I wouldn’t have made it. They were my support system, and they believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”

Beasley’s passing is a great loss not just for his family but also for the entertainment industry. He will be remembered as a talented actor, a loving husband and father, and an inspiration to all those who dare to dream.

A Final Goodbye

As we bid farewell to John Beasley, we are reminded of his words about the ultimate goal of being a working artist. He said, “To be a working artist is the highest calling.” John Beasley was a testament to this, and his legacy will live on through his work and the memories he leaves behind.

Rest in peace, John Beasley. You will be missed.

Everwood TV series Actor dies at 79 RIP Everwood star Entertainment news TV show cast members

News Source : Homenewshere.com

Source Link :Everwood star dies at 79 | Entertainment/