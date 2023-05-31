Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Actor from Everwood Passes Away at 79”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Beasley: A Tribute to a Versatile Actor

The entertainment industry has lost one of its finest actors. John Beasley, known for his roles in “Everwood” and “The Soul Man,” passed away at the age of 79 on May 31, 2023. The cause of death was an “unexpected turn for the worst” following a liver test, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beasley’s career as an actor began at the age of 45 after having worked as a railroad man for several years. He may have started late, but he proved that age is just a number when it comes to talent. His versatility as an actor allowed him to take on various roles, from drama to comedy, showcasing his range and skill.

Beasley’s portrayal of Irv Harper in “Everwood” earned him critical acclaim, and his character’s relationship with Edna Harper (played by Debra Mooney) was a memorable aspect of the show. His performance in “The Soul Man” as Barton Ballentine was equally impressive, and his chemistry with Cedric the Entertainer’s character, Boyce Ballentine, was a highlight of the series.

But Beasley was not just a TV actor. He also made a name for himself in films, including “The Apostle,” “Walking Tall,” and “The Great Debaters.” He even returned to the stage with a role in the Broadway adaptation of “The Notebook” shortly before his passing.

Beasley’s son, Mike, paid tribute to his father on Facebook, saying, “I lost my best friend today. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more.” His wife, Judy, whom he married almost 60 years ago, and their other son, Tyrone, survive him.

Beasley’s dedication to his craft and his love for acting were evident in his interviews. In an interview with American Theatre, he said, “To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me.” He added that he felt appreciated as a working actor, and that was enough for him.

Beasley’s passing is a significant loss to the entertainment industry, and his legacy as a versatile actor will continue to inspire aspiring actors for years to come. He proved that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams and that hard work and dedication can lead to success.

In conclusion, John Beasley’s passing is a sad reminder that life is fleeting, and we must cherish every moment with our loved ones. He will be remembered for his talent, dedication, and kind-hearted nature. Rest in peace, John Beasley. Your contributions to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten.

News Source : BANG Showbiz

Source Link :Everwood star dies at 79/