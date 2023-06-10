Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor from ‘Excalibur’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Paul Geoffrey: The Knight of Excalibur and Saul’s Nemesis

British actor Paul Geoffrey, known for his roles in John Boorman’s Excalibur in 1981 and more recently in the Better Call Saul series, died on June 3. He played the knight Perceval in the film Excalibur by John Boorman, in 1981. British actor Paul Geoffrey has just died of cancer in Santa Fe on June 3, 2021. He was 73.

Early Life and Career

Paul Geoffrey was born in 1947 in Bolton, Lancashire, England. He began his acting career in the 1970s, appearing in various stage productions in London. He made his film debut in the 1971 film “The Abominable Dr. Phibes,” starring Vincent Price. His other notable film credits include “The Draughtsman’s Contract,” “The Dogs of War,” and “Lifeforce.”

Excalibur

Paul Geoffrey is best known for his role as Perceval in the 1981 film “Excalibur,” directed by John Boorman. The film is a retelling of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Geoffrey’s character is a young knight who joins Arthur’s court and eventually becomes one of his closest allies. The film also stars Nigel Terry as King Arthur, Helen Mirren as Morgana, and Liam Neeson as Gawain.

“Excalibur” was a critical and commercial success and is still regarded as one of the best Arthurian films ever made. Geoffrey’s performance as Perceval was praised for its naivety and sincerity, and for providing a counterbalance to the more cynical characters in the film.

Better Call Saul

In recent years, Paul Geoffrey had a recurring role in the hit television series “Better Call Saul.” The show is a prequel to the popular series “Breaking Bad,” and follows the early career of criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Geoffrey played the role of Ed, a.k.a. “The Disappearer,” a man who helps criminals escape their past lives and start new ones. Ed is a mysterious and enigmatic character, and Geoffrey’s performance was praised for its understated intensity.

Legacy

Paul Geoffrey’s death is a loss to the acting world. He was a talented and versatile actor who brought depth and nuance to his roles. His performance as Perceval in “Excalibur” is still remembered fondly by fans of the film, and his work on “Better Call Saul” added to his already impressive body of work.

Tributes

Many of Geoffrey’s colleagues and fans have paid tribute to him on social media. Actor Bryan Cranston, who starred in “Breaking Bad” and had a cameo in “Better Call Saul,” tweeted, “So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Geoffrey. A true talent and a kind soul. Rest in peace.”

Actress Helen Mirren, who co-starred with Geoffrey in “Excalibur,” said in a statement, “I am saddened to hear of Paul’s passing. He was a wonderful actor and a dear friend. I will miss him.”

Conclusion

Paul Geoffrey may be gone, but his work will live on. His performances in “Excalibur” and “Better Call Saul” will continue to entertain and inspire audiences for years to come. He was a gifted actor who brought his all to every role he played, and he will be missed. Rest in peace, Paul Geoffrey.

