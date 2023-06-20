Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor from ‘Friends’ & ‘Mad About You’ dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at 85

The entertainment industry has lost another great talent as Paxton Whitehead, known for his memorable recurring roles in hit shows such as Friends, Frasier, and Mad About You, has passed away at the age of 85. Whitehead’s son, Charles Whitehead, confirmed his father’s death on Friday, June 16, at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia, to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on October 17, 1937, in East Malling and Larkfield, Kent, England, Whitehead began his acting career on the stage. He made his Broadway debut in The Affair in 1962 and went on to appear in numerous Broadway productions throughout his career. In 1980, he received a Tony Award nomination for his role as Pellinore in Camelot.

Whitehead also served as the artistic director of the Shaw Festival, the repertory company dedicated to the works of George Bernard Shaw. He was known for his exceptional talent on stage and screen, and his contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered.

In addition to his stage work, Whitehead had an extensive career on screen. He made his film debut in Back to School in 1986, in which he portrayed Dr. Philip Barbay. He also had recurring roles in many of the top sitcoms of the 1990s, including across-the-hall neighbor Hal Conway on Mad About You from 1992-99 and Mr. Waltham, Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, on Friends in 1998.

Speaking about his role in Friends, Whitehead told Somedayprods.com, “Well, it was a great show. How they managed to do it, episode after episode, year after year, I don’t know. It was wonderful. They had a wonderful writing crew.”

Whitehead’s other TV credits include 3rd Rock from the Sun, Magnum, P.I., Law & Order, Ellen, The Drew Carey Show, The West Wing, Desperate Housewives, and many more. He was a talented actor and his work will always be remembered by his fans.

Whitehead is survived by his son Charles and his daughter Alex. The entertainment industry has lost a great talent, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

Paul Reiser Helen Hunt Sitcom Comedy Acting career

News Source : TV Insider

Source Link :‘Friends’ & ‘Mad About You’ Actor Was 85/