Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor from “Friends” series passes away

A FAMOUS ACTOR PAXTON WHITEHEAD PASSES AWAY AT 86

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of the legendary actor Paxton Whitehead, who was well-known for his performances on Broadway and television. The news of his death was confirmed by his son on Friday, June 20th, 2023. He was 86 years old at the time of his passing.

A LIFE IN THE ARTS

Paxton Whitehead was born on October 17th, 1936, in Kent, England. He began his acting career in the United Kingdom before moving to the United States in the 1960s. He quickly established himself as a talented stage actor, appearing in numerous productions on and off Broadway.

Whitehead was a well-respected actor in the theatre world, earning critical acclaim for his performances in plays such as “The Importance of Being Earnest,” “Noises Off,” and “The Cherry Orchard.” He was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in “Lettice and Lovage” in 1990.

A CAREER IN TELEVISION AND FILM

Whitehead also had a successful career in television and film. He was a regular guest star on a number of popular TV shows in the 1990s, including “Cheers,” “Frasier,” and “Law & Order.” He also appeared in films such as “Kate & Leopold” and “Back to School.”

However, Whitehead is perhaps best known for his role as Mr. Waltham in the hit TV series “Friends.” He appeared in six episodes of the show between 1997 and 1998, playing the father of Rachel’s boyfriend, Tag.

A LEGACY OF TALENT AND KINDNESS

Paxton Whitehead will be remembered not only for his incredible talent as an actor but also for his kindness and generosity. He was beloved by his colleagues in the theatre world and was known for his willingness to help and mentor young actors.

Whitehead was married to the actress Patricia Gage until her death in 2004. He is survived by his son, Nathan Whitehead, who confirmed the news of his father’s passing to the media.

TRIBUTES FROM THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

The news of Paxton Whitehead’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from colleagues and fans in the entertainment industry. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the actor.

Actor and director, Rob Reiner, wrote on Twitter, “RIP Paxton Whitehead. An extraordinary actor and a true gentleman. He will be missed.” Actress and comedian, Melissa McCarthy, tweeted, “So sad to hear about the passing of Paxton Whitehead. He was a true talent and a wonderful person.”

A LIFE WELL-LIVED

Paxton Whitehead leaves behind a rich legacy of talent, kindness, and generosity. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and fans around the world. We can take comfort in the knowledge that his contributions to the arts will live on for generations to come.

