Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor from “War Zone” and “Thor” dies at 58

Ray Stevenson, Marvel and Star Wars Actor, Passes Away at 58

It’s sadly been confirmed that Punisher: War Zone actor Ray Stevenson has died. The fan-favorite actor was only 58-years-old.

Recent Projects

As noted via Deadline, “his reps at Independent Talent confirmed the news but did not provide details.” Steven’s most recently-announced projects included the historical drama 1242: Gateway to the West. He was attached to a role that was initially given to Kevin Spacey. Additionally, at the time of his death, he was filming Cassino in Ischia in Italy.

Memorable Roles

Of course, many fans will remember Ray Stevenson for a number of popular roles. He starred in not only the Marvel adaptation Punisher: War Zone, but he also appeared throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character Volstagg from the Thor film series.

Star Wars fans will also recognize Stevenson for appearing in the animated projects Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. He is also slated to make a posthumous live-action appearance in the additional live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka. In this upcoming series, however, he’s expected to play a character named Baylan Skoll.

A few of the actor’s other projects include The Theory of Flight, King Arthur, The Book of Eli, and The Other Guys. He also appeared in The Three Musketeers, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and Kill the Irishman. He also popularly appeared in the television shows Black Sails, Murphy’s Law, Rome, Dexter, and The Spanish Princess.

A Varied Career

He’s certainly had a varied career with both film and television projects, including live-action and animation, and it’s unfortunate to hear of his passing at only age 58. But many fans will no doubt remember Stevenson for his performances and contributions to so many iconic franchises. He married actress Ruth Gemmell in 1997 but the two would eventually divorce eight years later in 2005.

Conclusion

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any possible updates on these various upcoming projects connected to Stevenson as we have them.

