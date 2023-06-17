Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor from ‘Young and the Restless’ Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brett Hadley, beloved soap opera star, passes away at 92

Remembering a kind and professional man

Brett Hadley, known for his role as Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless, has passed away at the age of 92. He died from sepsis at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital. Hadley joined the soap opera in 1980 and remained with the show until 1990. He returned briefly in 1998 but left for good in 1999. Colleagues remember him as a kind and professional man who brought joy to the set. Hadley had a diverse acting career, appearing in various TV shows and films. In his free time, he enjoyed working as a bartender. He is survived by his niece.

A beloved soap opera icon

Brett Hadley, who starred as Genoa City police detective Carl Williams for more than a decade on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, has died. He was 92.

Hadley joined the daytime serial as the father of Doug Davidson’s Paul Williams in 1980 and remained with the show through 1990, when his character mysteriously disappeared. Wouldn’t you know it, just as his onscreen wife, Mary (Carolyn Conwell), was about to remarry, Hadley returned in 1998 as a man named Jim Bradley. It seems a savage beating had left Carl with amnesia, and he would never remember who he was. He left the show for good in 1999.

A joy to work with

“He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set,” Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott on Y&R) told Soap Opera Digest. “He was an old-fashioned guy, always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and always happy to be on the stage. His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life.”

A diverse acting career

Born on Sept. 25, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley attended the University of New Mexico to study drama, then started his career at the venerable Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

He made his onscreen debut on a 1969 episode of NBC’s The Name of the Game and appeared 10 times on ABC’s Marcus Welby, M.D. in various roles.

His résumé also included guest stints on Room 222, Ironside, Police Story, Kojak, The Waltons, The Rockford Files, The Colbys and Highway to Heaven and parts in such films as The Mad Bomber (1973), Funny Lady (1975), Next of Kin (1989) and The Babe (1992).

A passion for bartending

For years between acting assignments, Hadley enjoyed tending bar at the country music nightclub The Palomino in North Hollywood, Lee said.

A beloved uncle

Survivors include his niece, Diane.

Rest in peace, Brett Hadley. You will be missed.

Hollywood Reporter obituaries Young and the Restless actors Hollywood legends Entertainment news Celebrity deaths

News Source : Bollyinside – Breaking & latest News worldwide

Source Link :The Hollywood Reporter: Actor from ‘Young and the Restless’ Passes Away at Age 92/