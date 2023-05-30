Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor George Maharis Passes Away at 94 on Route 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Maharis, Route 66 Star, Dies at 94

George Maharis, best known for his role as Buzz Murdock in the 1960s TV series Route 66, has passed away at the age of 94. Maharis appeared on the show for three years, from 1960 to 1963, alongside Martin Milner. The show followed the adventures of two friends who traveled across America in a Corvette convertible and encountered a new adventure in every episode.

Maharis left the show due to tension with producers over his sexuality, as he was gay. Additionally, he battled hepatitis, which was another factor that contributed to his departure from the show. Maharis was born in Queens on September 1, 1928, and served in the Marines after completing school. He had a short-lived singing career before turning to the theater. Before landing the role on Route 66, Maharis appeared in numerous Off-Broadway plays, and he was nominated for an Emmy in 1962 for his role in the show.

During the 1980s and early ’90s, Maharis appeared in guest roles on shows like Fantasy Island, Murder, She Wrote, and The Bionic Woman. His final screen appearance was in 1993, where he starred opposite Drew Barrymore in the horror movie Doppelganger.

Maharis gained additional fame for a 1973 appearance as a nude centerfold in the second issue of the newly-created Playgirl magazine. In a 2007 interview, Maharis shared that “A lot of guys came up to me with [my centerfold] and asked me to sign it for their ‘wives.'”

Mark Bahan, Maharis’s friend and caregiver, first confirmed his death. He is survived by his brother and sister.

Legacy of George Maharis

George Maharis will be remembered for his role on Route 66, which was groundbreaking for its time. The show was one of the first to feature two male lead characters traveling across the United States, and it tackled issues such as racism and social inequality. Maharis’s portrayal of Buzz Murdock, a tough but sensitive character, won over many fans.

However, Maharis’s legacy goes beyond his role on Route 66. He was a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood, as he was one of the first openly gay actors in the industry. His decision to leave Route 66 due to tension over his sexuality was a bold move, and it paved the way for other LGBTQ+ actors to come out and be open about their identities.

Additionally, Maharis’s appearance in Playgirl magazine challenged traditional gender roles and helped to break down taboos around male nudity. Maharis’s willingness to embrace his sexuality and challenge societal norms made him an icon for many LGBTQ+ people.

Overall, George Maharis will be remembered as a talented actor and a pioneer for LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and LGBTQ+ individuals who are fighting for acceptance and equality.

News Source : Liz Kocan

Source Link :‘Route 66’ Actor George Maharis Dead At 94/