Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor George Maharis Passes Away at Age 94

Remembering George Maharis: An American Icon

On May 24th, the world lost a true icon when George Maharis passed away at the age of 94. Maharis was an American actor, singer, artist, and all-around great guy who had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades. He was best known for his role as Buz Murdock in the first three seasons of the TV series, Route 66.

Early Life and Career

George Maharis was born in Astoria, Queens in 1928. He got his start off-Broadway and eventually went on to have 70 film and television credits to his name. His first onscreen credit was as a dancer in an episode of The Philco Television Playhouse in 1953. Maharis also played Marlon Brando in an episode of Mister Peepers in 1955.

Television and Film Career

Maharis\’s television credits included The Phil Silvers Show (1958), Naked City (1959-1960), Search for Tomorrow (1960-1961), Route 66 (1960-1963), Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre (1966), The Most Deadly Game (1970-1971), Mission: Impossible (1973), Shaft (1974), The Bionic Woman (1976), Police Story (1973-1977), Logan\’s Run (1978), Fantasy Island (1978-1982), Superboy (1989), Murder, She Wrote (1990), and more.

Maharis\’s film credits included The Mugger (1958), Exodus (1960), Quick, Before It Melts (1964), Sylvia (1965), The Satan Bug (1965), A Covenant with Death (1967), The Happening (1967), The Desperados (1969), Land Raiders (1969), Death in Space (1974), The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982), and more. Maharis\’ final film credit was in the 1993 film Doppelganger, which was helmed by Avi Neshar and starred Drew Barrymore and George Newbern.

Route 66 and Other Accomplishments

Of all his credits, Maharis was best known for his role in Route 66. The show was an indirect spin-off of Naked City and ended up running for another season after Maharis\’s exit. In 1962, Maharis received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Series (Lead)” for his role in Route 66.

In addition to acting, Maharis also released albums and records earlier in his career. His biggest hit was a cover of “Teach Me Tonight” which hit #25 on the Top 40 list in June of 1962. He also performed in nightclubs and was an impressionist painter.

A Legacy Remembered

George Maharis will always be remembered for his contributions to American entertainment. He was a multi-talented artist who had a passion for his craft, and that passion shone through in all of his performances. His friend Marc Bahan summed it up best when he said, “George is well known for his stardom in Route 66, stage productions, singing, artist, and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed.” Our thoughts go out to Maharis’ friends and family at this difficult time.

News Source : Jamie Jirak

Source Link :George Maharis, Route 66 and Fantasy Island Actor, Dies at 94/