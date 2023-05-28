Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Actor George Maharis Passes Away at Age 94”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Maharis, Star of Route 66 and Fantasy Island, Dies at 94

On Wednesday, veteran actor George Maharis passed away at the age of 94. He was primarily known for his work in classic television shows like Route 66 and Fantasy Island.

A Tribute to George Maharis

Posting a tribute on Facebook, close friend Marc Bahan wrote: “George is well known for his stardom in Route 66, stage productions, singing, artist, and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed.”

George’s Career

George’s biggest success came in 1960 when he landed the role of Buz Murdock on Route 66, a spinoff of the hit police procedural Naked City. He was the sidekick to series mainstay Martin Milner, who played the central role of Tod Stiles, a college grad who crisscrossed the United States in his Corvette convertible.

Throughout his career, George continued to work in television, film, and stage productions. He also had a passion for singing and was an accomplished artist.

A Look Back at Route 66

Route 66 was a groundbreaking series that aired from 1960 to 1964. It followed the adventures of Tod and Buz as they traveled across the country, encountering all sorts of characters and situations along the way.

The show was unique in that it was filmed on location, giving viewers a glimpse into the real America. It was also known for its use of jazz music, which was a departure from the usual orchestral scores used in television at the time.

Route 66 was a critical and commercial success, earning several Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe for Martin Milner’s performance. It also launched the careers of several up-and-coming actors, including George Maharis.

George’s Legacy

George Maharis will be remembered as a talented actor and artist who made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. His work on Route 66 and other productions helped shape the television landscape and inspired generations of actors and viewers alike.

He will be missed by his fans, friends, and family, but his legacy will live on through his work and the memories he created.

In Conclusion

The passing of George Maharis is a sad loss for the entertainment industry and for fans of classic television. His talent and contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come, and his spirit will always be with us.

