Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Gerald Castillo dies at age 90

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gerald Castillo, Star of “General Hospital” and “Saved by the Bell,” Dies at 90

Actor Gerald Castillo, known for his roles in “General Hospital” and “Saved by the Bell,” has passed away at the age of 90. His wife, Dayna Quinn-Castillo, confirmed his death at their Houston home on May 4, 2022.

A Career in the Arts

Castillo began his career in the arts at the Goodman Theater in his hometown of Chicago. He studied acting and stage direction there in the 1960s and later went on to perform across the country with notable actors such as Rita Moreno, James Broderick, and Jeanne Crain.

On-Screen Success

Castillo’s on-screen career began in 1978 on “The Jeffersons,” after he was convinced by fellow actor Sherman Hemsley to pursue a career in Los Angeles. He went on to appear in numerous television productions, including “MAS*H,” “Night Court,” “CIS: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “All in the Family.”

However, Castillo is most well-known for his role as A.C. Slater’s father, Major Slater, in the popular 90s series “Saved by the Bell” from 1989 to 1992.

Life Beyond Acting

Castillo retired from on-screen acting in 2012 and moved to Houston, where he continued to work in California theaters as a director. His wife described him as a “charismatic and insightful director.”

A Legacy of Family

Castillo is survived by his grandchildren, Brian and Stephanie, as well as his great-grandsons, Allen and Bernie.

The passing of Gerald Castillo is a loss to the entertainment industry and his family. He will be remembered for his talent, charisma, and contributions to the arts.

“Gerald Castillo Saved by the Bell” “Saved by the Bell actor dead” “Gerald Castillo death” “Gerald Castillo obituary” “Remembering Gerald Castillo”

News Source : Brooke Kato

Source Link :Gerald Castillo, ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor, dead at 90/