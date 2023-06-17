Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Glenda Jackson dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: Celebrating the Life of a Two-Time Academy Award Winner and Politician

London, Jun 15 (AP) – Glenda Jackson, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and British politics, passed away at the age of 87. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed that she died at her home in London after a brief illness. Despite her age, Jackson was still active in her career, having recently finished filming “The Great Escaper” with Michael Caine.

Jackson was a two-time Academy Award winner for her roles in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.” She was one of the most notable British actresses of the 1960s and 70s, earning critical acclaim for her performances on stage and screen.

However, Jackson’s career took a different turn when she entered politics. She was elected as a member of Parliament and served as a Labour Party lawmaker for 23 years. During her time in Parliament, Jackson was a vocal advocate for social and economic justice, particularly for women and marginalized communities.

After retiring from politics, Jackson returned to acting and delivered some of the most celebrated performances of her career. In 2016, she played the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear” at the Old Vic Theatre in London, earning rave reviews.

Jackson’s legacy as both an artist and a politician is a testament to her commitment to using her platform to effect change. She used her talent and influence to champion causes she believed in, and her contributions have left a lasting impact on both the entertainment industry and British politics.

As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from fellow actors, politicians, and fans around the world. Many remembered her as a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of women in the arts and politics.

In a statement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Jackson’s “immense talent and spirit,” calling her a “trailblazer” who “inspired a generation of young women to follow in her footsteps.”

Fellow actor and friend Ian McKellen tweeted that Jackson was a “towering talent” who “never suffered fools.” He added, “We’ll never forget her.”

Jackson’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry and the world at large. However, her legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come. Her commitment to using her platform to effect change serves as a reminder that we all have a responsibility to use our talents and influence to make the world a better place.

Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson. Your contributions to the arts and politics will never be forgotten.

Glenda Jackson biography Glenda Jackson films Glenda Jackson awards Glenda Jackson legacy Glenda Jackson quotes

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Glenda Jackson, two-time Oscar winning actor, dies at 87/