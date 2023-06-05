Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Gufi Paintal Dies at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Gufi Paintal Passes Away

The Indian film industry has lost another gem as actor Gufi Paintal passed away at the age of 78 on June 5, 2023. Paintal was best known for his role of Shakuni Mama in the iconic television series Mahabharat, which aired in the late 80s. He had been admitted to the hospital for undisclosed health reasons and was reportedly in critical condition.

Survived by Family

Gufi Paintal is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and a grandchild. His family and friends are in shock and mourning over the loss of the veteran actor.

Long Illness

It has been reported that Paintal had been unwell for a very long time. However, his condition worsened on May 31, and he was admitted to the hospital. His friend and popular TV actress Tina Ghai had revealed that he was in a critical state and was being treated by the best doctors. Unfortunately, he couldn’t survive the illness.

Movies and TV Shows

Gufi Paintal was not only a popular television actor but also appeared in numerous movies and television shows. Some of the movies he acted in include ‘Patthar Ke Phool,’ ‘Bol Radha Bol,’ and ‘Tum Karo Vaada.’

Paintal also directed television shows such as ‘Hello Inspector’ and ‘Khotey Sikkey.’ He was a multi-talented artist who had contributed a lot to the Indian entertainment industry.

A Tribute to Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal’s death is a huge loss to the film and television industry. He was a versatile actor who had the ability to make his audience laugh and cry. He will always be remembered for his iconic role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, which is still widely watched and loved by people of all ages.

Paintal was not only a talented actor but also a great human being. He had touched the lives of many people with his kindness and generosity. His fans and friends have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the veteran actor.

The Legacy of Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal’s legacy will continue to live on through his work and the memories he has left behind. He has inspired many aspiring actors to pursue their dreams and never give up. His contribution to the Indian entertainment industry will always be remembered and cherished.

May his soul rest in peace.

Gufi Paintal death Gufi Paintal movies Gufi Paintal career Gufi Paintal family Gufi Paintal tribute

News Source : News18

Source Link :Gufi Paintal Passes Away/