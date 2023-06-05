Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Gufi Paintal dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Indian Film and Television Actor Gufi Paintal Passes Away at 79

On Monday, Gufi Paintal, best known for his portrayal of Shakuni Mama in the iconic B.R. Chopra-directorial historical serial Mahabharat, passed away in Mumbai due to age-related issues. His nephew Hiten Paintal confirmed the news and stated that Gufi passed away peacefully in his sleep at around 9 am.

Gufi Paintal made his acting debut in 1975 with the film Rafoo Chakkar, where he starred alongside Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and others. However, he gained immense popularity and became a household name with his role in Mahabharat. He also acted in several other TV shows such as Bahadur Shah Zafar, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Karn Sangini, RadhaKrishn, Kanoon, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, and many more. Apart from TV shows, he has also acted in Bollywood films such as Suhaag, Daava, Ghoom, and Samrat & Co.

The veteran actor’s last appearance on the small screen was in the 2021-2022 TV show Jay Kaniya Lal Ki. He also directed a film, Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, which revolved around the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a devotee of Krishna who is recognised as an incarnation of the god by followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism.

Gufi Paintal’s nephew had earlier informed the media that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues. He had been admitted to the hospital for observation and had been critical initially, but later his condition had stabilised.

Fans and colleagues of Gufi Paintal mourned his death on social media. Many remembered him for his iconic role as Shakuni Mama and his contribution to the Indian film and television industry.

In conclusion, Gufi Paintal’s death is a great loss to the Indian entertainment industry. He will always be remembered for his iconic roles and his contribution to the industry. His fans and colleagues will miss him greatly, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.

News Source : Vrinda Mundara

Source Link :Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 79/