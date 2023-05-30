Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Harish Pangan Dies at 48

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Harish Pangan Passes Away

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of actor Harish Pangan, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi. Sources from the film industry confirmed the news on Tuesday. Pangan was known for his roles in films like “Maheshinte Prathikaaram” and “Shafikinte Santhosham.”

Details of his Passing

Sources report that the 48-year-old actor took his last breath at 3:14 pm. He had been undergoing treatment for liver-related illnesses at the hospital. Pangan was admitted to the hospital last month after complaining of stomach pain, and it was then that he was diagnosed with a liver problem. His family and friends were raising funds for his liver transplant when he passed away.

Career Highlights

Harish Pangan hailed from a village near Aluva in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. He played notable roles in films such as “Jan E Man,” “Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai,” and “Minanamuralli.” The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Kerala Film Employees Federation (FEFKA) and Director’s Union expressed their grief at his passing.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Harish Pangan is a significant loss to the Malayalam film industry, and his absence will be felt by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Deepak Sahu

Source Link :Film Actor Harish Pangan passed away, breathed his last at the age of 48/