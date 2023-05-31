Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Harish Pengan dies at 49

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

h1>Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Passes Away at 49

On Tuesday night, Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away at the age of 49 due to liver problems. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi where he was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Tovino Thomas Pays Tribute to Pengan

Tovino Thomas, who worked with Pengan in ‘Minnal Murali,’ shared a heartfelt tribute on social media following the actor’s passing. Sharing a photo of the two, he wrote, “Rest in peace Chetta.”

Financial Struggles and Health Issues

Pengan was known to have financial difficulties and when he was admitted to the hospital earlier in May, his friends and colleagues from the industry came together to seek financial assistance for him. Despite his twin sister, Sreeja, being willing to donate her liver for a transplant, Pengan’s condition continued to deteriorate.

A Career in Malayalam Cinema

Pengan was a familiar face in recent Malayalam blockbusters, often appearing in minor roles. Some of his notable films include ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram,’ ‘Jo & Jo,’ ‘Shefeekkinte Santhosham,’ and ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.’

A Tragic Loss for the Malayalam Film Industry

The sudden passing of Harish Pengan is a tragic loss for the Malayalam film industry. His contributions to the industry, though often small, will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

