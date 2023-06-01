Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Harish Pengan passes away due to liver ailment

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Passes Away at 49

On Tuesday, May 30, Malayalam actor Harish Pengan breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. The 49-year-old actor had been suffering from liver ailments, according to sources in the film industry.

Who Was Harish Pengan?

Harish Pengan was born in 1974 in Kerala and was best known for his comedy roles in Malayalam cinema. He completed his schooling at Sadhana Mandir High School in Bolarum, Secunderabad, Telangana, and went on to pursue a degree in Commerce from Mahatma Gandhi University in Athirampuzha, Kottayam, Kerala.

Harish Pengan’s Career

In an interview, Harish revealed that his entry into the Malayalam film industry was thanks to Benny Kattapana, a production controller. Some of the actor’s most popular roles were in movies like Minnal Murali, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Muddy, Jan E Man, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, Revenge, Happiness, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, and Shefeekkinte Santhosham.

Harish Pengan’s Personal Life

Harish Pengan was married to Bindu K. Pillai, who is reportedly a nurse, and the couple had two sons named Rishi and Yadu. The actor also had two sisters, Sreeja M. Nair (twin sister) and Sindhu M. K.

Harish Pengan’s Death

Harish Pengan had been suffering from liver ailments and was admitted to a private hospital. The doctors had suggested a liver transplant, and Pengan’s twin sister had agreed to be the donor. However, the procedure required a fee of 30 lakhs, which the family did not have. Pengan’s friends started to raise funds, but unfortunately, the actor’s condition worsened, and he passed away at 3:25 pm on Tuesday. The news of his death left the industry in shock, and condolences poured in for his family.

Harish Pengan Minnal Murali actor Liver ailment Harish Pengan death Harish Pengan biography

News Source : DNA Web Team

Source Link :Who was Harish Pengan, Minnal Murali-fame actor who passed away after suffering from liver ailments/