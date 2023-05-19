Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Helmut Berger, 60s and 70s movie star, dies at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Helmut Berger, European Movie Star of the 1960s and 1970s, Dies at 78

Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, known for his roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the age of 78. His agent, Helmut Werner, confirmed his death on the management company’s website, stating that Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” in his home city of Salzburg.

Born on May 29, 1944, in Bad Ischl, Austria, Berger began his career in the film industry as an extra in Rome in 1964. He was discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner, and given his first role in 1966. Berger played prominent roles in Visconti’s “The Damned,” “Ludwig,” and “Conversation Piece.”

Berger’s career also included appearances in other notable films such as Vittorio De Sica’s “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis,” Massimo Dallamano’s “Dorian Gray,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III.” However, after facing a string of health problems, Berger announced the end of his acting career in November 2019.

Despite his struggles, Berger’s agent noted that he “enjoyed his motto ‘La Dolce Vita’ to the full all his life.” He quoted Berger as saying many years ago, “I have lived three lives, and in four languages! Je ne regrette rien!”

The news of Berger’s passing has saddened many in the film industry, with fans and colleagues sharing their condolences and memories of the late actor on social media. Berger’s performances are remembered as iconic and influential, with his work alongside Visconti often cited as a highlight of his career.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in `60s and `70s, dies at 78/