Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Helmut Berger dies at 78

Helmut Berger: A Prima of 60s and 70s Creation Cinema

Helmut Berger, an Austrian actor who made a name for himself playing pinch roles in films such as Luchino Visconti’s The Damned, Ludwig, and Joseph Losey’s The Romantic Englishwoman, has died at the age of 78. Berger’s death was announced by his guidance agency, which posted a message on its website saying that Berger had “passed away peacefully but unexpectedly” in Salzburg, the city where he grew up.

Born Helmut Steinberger in the Austrian spa town of Bad Ischl in 1944, Berger studied acting in London before moving to Italy, where he met and began a relationship with acclaimed director Luchino Visconti, who was almost 40 years his senior. Visconti gave him his first acting role, a mini part in The comic anthology The Witches, and subsequently cast him in a spectacular role in his landmark 1969 epic The Damned.

In The Damned, Berger played Martin von Essenbeck, a scion of a powerful business family who struggle for power over the business in interwar Germany as the Nazis rise to power. For the film, Berger famously performed in drag as Marlene Dietrich and was subsequently nominated for a Golden Globe for most promising male newcomer.

Berger then starred in an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray and was cast in Vittorio de Sica’s 1970 masterpiece The Garden of The Finzi-Continis as a member of a wealthy Italian family that falls victim to the fascists during the Second World War. Berger was then cast in another signature role in Visconti’s biopic of Bavaria’s eccentric 19th-century King Ludwig II.

Berger reunited with Visconti for Conversation Piece, released in 1974, in which he starred alongside Burt Lancaster in a drama inspired by his and Visconti’s relationship. In the same year, he played one of his many playboy-gigolo characters opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Henry Fonda in Ash Wednesday, and opposite Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson in The Romantic Englishwoman.

In the Tinto Brass-directed Salon Kitty, Berger returned to the theme of sleaze and Nazism as an SS man who sets up a brothel for spying purposes. After Visconti’s death in 1976, which precipitated a personal crisis, Berger struggled in his career but secured a prominent role in the TV series Dynasty as Fallon Carrington’s sleazy fiance Peter De Vilbis, who dies in a plane crash.

He also had a mini part as corrupt Vatican accountant Frederick Keinszig in The Godfather Part III while continuing to work in mostly European productions. His later work included playing the 1989 incarnation of Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic of the fashion designer directed by Bertrand Bonello, and his last role in Albert Serra’s 2019 film Liberté, in which he played an 18th-century aristocrat who organizes a night of outdoor debauchery.

Aside from his relationship with Visconti, Berger, who was bisexual, was associated with many celebrities of the era and married Francesca Guidato in 1994. Berger’s legacy as a prima of 60s and 70s creation cinema will continue to inspire and entertain generations of film lovers.

News Source : Beritaja

Source Link :Helmut Berger, star of Visconti’s The Damned, dies aged 78/