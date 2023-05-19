Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Helmut Berger passes away at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Helmut Berger Dies Unexpectedly at Age 76

On Thursday, December 17th, 2020, actor Helmut Berger passed away “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” in his home city of Salzburg, according to his agent Helmut Werner. Berger was 76 years old and was born in Bad Ischl, Austria on May 29, 1944.

Early Career

In 1964, Berger began his career in the film industry as a film extra in Rome. It was there that he was discovered by Luchino Visconti, who would later become his partner and give him his first prominent role in the 1966 film, The Damned. Berger would go on to star in two other Visconti films, Ludwig and Conversation Piece.

Notable Roles

Aside from his work with Visconti, Berger also appeared in other notable films throughout his career. He had a role in Vittorio De Sica’s The Garden Of The Finzi-Continis, as well as Massimo Dallamano’s Dorian Gray. Later in his career, he appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part III.

End of Acting Career

Despite a successful career in film, Berger faced a series of health problems later in life. In November 2019, he announced the end of his acting career. Despite this, his agent noted that Berger “enjoyed his motto ‘La Dolce Vita’ to the full all his life.”

A Life Well-Lived

According to his agent, Berger once said, “I have lived three lives, and in four languages! Je ne regrette rien!” In his 76 years, Berger certainly lived a full and exciting life, leaving behind a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :Austrian actor Helmut Berger dies aged 78/