Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Helmut Berger passes away at 78

Actor Helmut Berger, Known for Films by Luchino Visconti, Dies at 78

Actor Helmut Berger, known for his roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, passed away on May 18, 2023, in his home country of Austria at the age of 78. His agent, Helmut Werner, announced his sudden passing just before his 79th birthday. Berger was a polyglot who led a jet-setting lifestyle of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, and he once famously said, “I have lived three lives. And in four languages! I regret nothing!”

Visconti’s Favorite Actor

Helmut Berger was one of Luchino Visconti’s favorite actors. The director cast Berger in his films because of his dashing looks and his ability to play troubled aristocrats. Berger’s most notable roles were in Visconti’s films “The Damned” (1969) and “Ludwig” (1973). In “The Damned,” he played a character during the rise of Nazism, while in “Ludwig,” he played Ludwig of Bavaria, a tormented aristocrat with repressed homosexuality. His co-star in “Ludwig” was Romy Schneider, who played Sissi.

Berger had a long love affair with Visconti until the director’s death in 1976. After Visconti’s passing, Berger’s film career slowed down, and he was more often seen in the pages of celebrity gossip columns for leading “la dolce vita throughout his life,” his agent said. His life was marked by drugs, attempted suicides, flashy affairs, and scandals of all kinds, which he recounted in his 1998 memoir, “Me.” The memoir had chapters that included “In the same bed as Mick Jagger.”

Last Screen Appearance in “Saint Laurent”

Berger’s last screen appearance was in the 2014 film “Saint Laurent” by French director Bertrand Bonello, in which he played the aging couturier. Berger’s role in the film was a significant one, and his performance was applauded by critics.

Helmut Berger was a unique actor who lived a life full of adventures. He was a polyglot, a jet-setter, and a lover of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll. His talent as an actor was undeniable, and his performances in Luchino Visconti’s films will always be remembered. He lived his life on his own terms and always regretted nothing. Helmut Berger will be missed by his fans worldwide.

