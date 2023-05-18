Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Helmut Berger, star of Visconti’s films, passes away at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Austrian actor Helmut Berger – Life and Career

Helmut Berger was born on May 29, 1944, in the Austrian city of Bad Ischl in the family of a hotelier. He spent his childhood in Salzburg and Vienna, where he attended school and developed an interest in the theatre. At the age of eighteen, he moved to London, where he took acting courses at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Early Career

After completing his studies in London, Helmut Berger moved to Rome, where he began his acting career. He made his film debut in 1963 in the Italian comedy film “La Parmigiana,” directed by Antonio Pietrangeli. He then appeared in a series of Italian films, including “The Sweet Life” (1960) by Federico Fellini and “The Damned” (1969) by Luchino Visconti.

Helmut Berger’s breakthrough role came in 1972, when he played the lead in the Visconti film “Ludwig.” He portrayed King Ludwig II of Bavaria, a troubled and eccentric monarch who was obsessed with Wagnerian opera and built lavish castles. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Helmut Berger’s performance was praised for its intensity and emotional depth.

International Fame

Following the success of “Ludwig,” Helmut Berger became an international star. He appeared in a number of European and American films, including “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (1970) by Vittorio De Sica, “The Bloodstained Butterfly” (1971) by Duccio Tessari, and “Ash Wednesday” (1973) by Larry Peerce. He also worked with renowned directors such as Claude Chabrol, Marco Ferreri, and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Despite his success, Helmut Berger was known for his difficult personality and erratic behaviour. He struggled with drug addiction and alcoholism, which affected his work and relationships. He was also openly gay at a time when homosexuality was not widely accepted.

Later Career

In the 1980s and 1990s, Helmut Berger’s career declined, and he appeared in a series of low-budget films and television productions. He also made headlines for his personal life, including his relationship with the fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

In recent years, Helmut Berger has continued to act in films and television shows. He has also appeared in several documentaries about his life and career, including “Helmut Berger, Actor” (2015) by Andreas Horvath.

Legacy

Helmut Berger is considered one of the most iconic and influential actors of his generation. He was known for his intense and brooding performances, as well as his striking looks and charisma. He inspired many filmmakers and actors, including Werner Herzog, who called him “the last great German actor.”

Despite his personal struggles, Helmut Berger remained a beloved and respected figure in the film industry. He was honoured with several awards and accolades, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his performance in “Ludwig.”

Conclusion

Helmut Berger’s life and career were marked by intense creativity, passion, and personal struggles. He was a true icon of European cinema and a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation in the film industry. His legacy continues to inspire and influence filmmakers and actors around the world.

News Source : Dixon

Source Link :Austrian actor Helmut Berger, known from Visconti’s films, has died. He was 78 years old/