Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Actor John Beasley Dies at 79: What Was the Cause?”

John Beasley Passes Away at the Age of 79

It is with great sadness that we share the news of John Beasley’s passing. The American actor, who was most famous for his roles in films, died at the age of 79. His death news is rapidly circulating on various social media platforms as fans and loved ones search for more information about him.

What Happened to John Beasley?

According to reports, John Beasley suddenly fell ill following his liver tests and was hospitalized in Omaha, Nebraska. Sadly, he passed away at the hospital. His son, Mike, shared the news of his father’s death through a Facebook post where he described John Beasley as his beloved best friend and hero.

Cause of Death

The cause of John Beasley’s death has not been revealed. Rumors are circulating on the internet, but nothing has been confirmed by any of his family members or loved ones.

John Beasley’s Life and Career

John Beasley was born on June 26, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska, and became popular as an American actor. He was most famous for his roles in films such as Rudy (1993), Walking Tall (2004), Sinister 2 (2015), and more. He was also known as the founder of the “John Beasley Theater & Workshop” in 2002 in Omaha, Nebraska, with the motive to promote live theater.

On a personal note, John Beasley was married to Judy Beasley in 1965 and was the beloved father of two children. He is survived by his family, including his wife, two children, and grandson.

Funeral and Final Rites

There is no information yet about John Beasley’s funeral and final rites. We will update you as soon as more news becomes available.

Tributes for John Beasley

Social media is flooded with tributes for John Beasley, and many popular personalities have expressed their sorrow for his loss by commenting and posting on their social media accounts. His loved ones miss him deeply, and he will always be remembered for his acting skills.

Currently, not much information has been shared about his death. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :John Beasley Death Reason? Veteran Actor John Beasley Passed Away at 79, Obituary/