Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Actor John Beasley Dies at 79’

Beloved Character Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

John Beasley, a popular character actor known for his roles in TV shows and movies, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Beasley, who played the bus driver Irv Harper on The WB drama Everwood and Barton Bellentine on The Soul Man, died in a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. According to his son Tyrone Beasley, he had been undergoing tests on his liver before taking an unexpected turn for the worst.

A Talented Actor with a Diverse Career

Beasley was a talented actor who appeared in several films throughout his career. He shone as the retired minister Charles Blackwell in the Robert Duvall-starring and directed The Apostle (1997) and had roles in V.I. Warshawski (1991), The Mighty Ducks (1992), Rudy (1993), Untamed Heart (1993), Losing Isaiah (1993), Little Big League (1994), Crazy in Alabama (1997), The General’s Daughter (1999), The Sum of All Fears (2002), the 2004 remake of Walking Tall and Firestarter (2022).

More recently, Beasley appeared onstage in Chicago in the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of The Notebook, based on the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel that spawned the 2004 film that starred James Garner, Gena Rowlands, Ryan Gosling, and Rachel McAdams. Beasley was playing the Garner role and was set to go to New York in August to workshop the musical as producers settled on a theater.

Establishing a Legacy

“To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me,” Beasley said in an interview last year. “If I never got to Broadway, I would still feel I’ve had a pretty successful career.” He established the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha.

Born on June 26, 1943, Beasley worked as a railroad man with the Union Pacific Railroad and did not begin acting until he was 45. In one of his first onscreen roles, he played Mr. Willie on the 1990 Oprah Winfrey-starring ABC series Brewster Place. His TV resume also included turns on CSI, Judging Amy, Boston Legal, and Treme.

A Family Man and a True Hero

Beasley’s son Michael took to Facebook to express his grief: “I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything.” Survivors also include his wife of 58 years, Judy, and grandchildren Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius, and Malik Beasley, an NBA veteran who played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A Legacy That Will Live On

John Beasley was a talented actor who will be missed by many. His legacy will live on through his work and the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha.

