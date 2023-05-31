Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley dies at age 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor John Beasley Passes Away at Age 79

The world of entertainment has lost another great actor, as John Beasley has sadly passed away at the age of 79. Beasley rose to fame for his role in the 1993 hit football film, Rudy, in which he played the character of Coach Warren. He also appeared in other notable movies such as The Mighty Ducks, Little Big League, The General’s Daughter, The Sum of all Fears, The Purge: Anarchy, Walking Tall, and I’ll See You in My Dreams.

A Life Well-Lived

John Beasley was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. He worked on the Union Pacific Railroad before deciding to pursue his passion for acting in his 40s. He went on to achieve great success in the entertainment industry, becoming a well-known face in both TV shows and movies.

Beasley’s most notable role was that of Coach Warren in Rudy. The film tells the story of Rudy Ruettiger, played by Sean Astin, who dreams of playing football for the University of Notre Dame. Despite his small size and lack of talent, Rudy perseveres and eventually gets the chance to play for the team. Beasley’s character was an assistant coach at the university, who played a pivotal role in Rudy’s journey.

A Passion for the Arts

Aside from his work in the entertainment industry, John Beasley was also passionate about giving back to his community. He founded the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, which aimed to provide aspiring actors with the opportunity to hone their skills and develop their craft.

Beasley’s son, Mike, took to Facebook to pay tribute to his father, saying, “They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything.”

A Fond Farewell

John Beasley’s cause of death has not been announced. The news of his passing has been met with great sadness from fans and the entertainment industry as a whole. Beasley’s contribution to the arts will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.

We at TotalProSports extend our deepest sympathies to John Beasley’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, John Beasley – 1943 – 2023.

