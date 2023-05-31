Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley Dies: Star of ‘The Purge’ and ‘Firestarter’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

Actor John Beasley, best known for his recurring roles on the TV shows “Everwood” and “The Soul Man,” has passed away at the age of 79. According to THR, Beasley died in a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, while undergoing tests on his liver.

A Beloved Father and Friend

Beasley’s son, Mike W. Beasley, took to Facebook to express his grief and pay tribute to his father. “Man…you know this is a part of life…but that doesn’t make it any easier. I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more,” he wrote.

A Career in Acting

Beasley spent the first 44 years of his life working as a Union Pacific railroad clerk before deciding to pursue acting as a full-time career. He began acting in 1989 and went on to have notable film roles in movies such as The Mighty Ducks, Untamed Heart, Rudy, and The Sum of All Fears. On the small screen, Beasley appeared in shows like “Missing Persons,” “Millennium,” “CSI,” “NCIS,” “Boston Legal,” and “The Resident.”

A Horror Icon

While Beasley had a diverse acting career, he also left his mark on the horror genre. He most recently starred in last year’s Stephen King adaptation Firestarter, and his horror credits also include Lost Souls (2000), Sam Raimi’s The Gift (2000), Haunted Maze (2013), The Purge: Anarchy (2014), Sinister 2 (2015), and Spell (2020).

Remembering John Beasley

John Beasley is survived by his wife Judy, sons Michael and Tyrone, daughter-in-law Katie, and grandchildren Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius, and Malik Beasley. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the actor. Actress Holly Robinson Peete tweeted, “Rest In Peace John Beasley. You were a kind, funny, and talented man. Thank you for your contribution to the world of entertainment. Condolences to your family and loved ones.”

With his talent and warmth, John Beasley will be missed by many. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Bloody Disgusting!

Source Link :‘The Purge: Anarchy’ and ‘Firestarter’ Actor John Beasley Has Passed Away/