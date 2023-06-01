Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley, known for ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Beasley: A Legacy That Goes Beyond the Screen

John Beasley, a veteran actor known for his roles in popular TV series like “Everwood” and “The Soul Man,” passed away at 79 due to a sudden illness. His passing has left many fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actor and advocate for live theater.

Early Career and Breakout Roles

Beasley had a fascinating journey in the entertainment industry, as he started pursuing acting in his mid-forties after working for the Union Pacific Railroad. He made a name for himself in the film industry with his portrayal of Jesse, Terry Hall’s father, in the 1992 movie “The Mighty Ducks” and Chris Vaughn Sr., the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character, in the 2004 version of “Walking Tall.”

However, Beasley’s most well-known role was as the charming bus driver Irv Harper in the popular TV show “Everwood,” which aired for four seasons. He also played Barton Moses Ballantine, the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s surface, the Rev. Sherman Boyce, in the sitcom “The Soul Man.”

His passion for acting was evident in an interview with American Theatre, where he expressed his belief that a college degree was unnecessary for his chosen career. He went on to make almost 70 acting appearances, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Lasting Impact on the Industry

Beasley’s impact extended beyond the screen, as he founded the John Beasley Theatre & Workshop in Omaha to promote live theater in the community. He took on minor roles in recent productions such as the Bryan Cranston-starring Showtime drama “Your Honor” and the Disney+ Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”

His passing has left a void in the industry, and many celebrities and actors have paid tribute to him. Chris Pratt, who worked with Beasley on “Everwood,” posted a touching video of Beasley’s grandson, Malik Beasley, greeting his grandfather during a Lakers game. Pratt also praised Beasley’s talent and dedication to his craft.

A Family Man and Personal Hero

Beasley’s family has been deeply affected by his passing, as seen in his son Mike’s heartfelt Facebook tribute. Mike described his father as his best friend and personal hero and expressed his profound sadness. He thanked his father for everything and cherished their shared moments, expressing his desire to have made him proud.

Beasley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, and their two sons, Tyrone and Michael. His legacy also includes six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who is currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

Final Thoughts

John Beasley’s passing has left a significant impact on the entertainment industry and those who knew him. His dedication to his craft, advocacy for live theater, and devotion to his family and community will be remembered and celebrated for years to come. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and influence the next generation of actors and performers.

News Source : NewsBreak Original

Source Link :Oscar Actor John Beasley, from ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ dies | Alinaty/