Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley, known for \’Everwood,\’ dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Beasley: A Talented Actor and Kindhearted Man

The entertainment industry has lost another talented actor, John Beasley, who died at the age of 79 on Tuesday. Beasley was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, and his acting career spanned over four decades, leaving a lasting impact on both the big and small screens.

Beasley appeared in dozens of films dating back to the 1980s, including “The Apostle,” co-starring and directed by Robert Duvall, and the 1993 football film “Rudy,” in which he played an assistant coach. He also appeared in numerous TV shows, including “The Soul Man,” in which he played the father of Cedric the Entertainer, and “Everwood,” in which he starred alongside Treat Williams for four seasons.

Despite his many roles on both the big and small screens, Beasley was perhaps best known for his portrayal of a kind-hearted school bus driver on the TV drama “Everwood.” His character, Irv Harper, was a beloved member of the show’s ensemble cast, and his performance was a testament to his talent as an actor.

Beasley’s commitment to his craft extended beyond his work on the screen. For more than a dozen years, he ran the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha, where he was born. The theater provided a platform for aspiring actors and artists to hone their craft, and Beasley was known for his willingness to mentor young talent.

In an interview with American Theatre last year, Beasley spoke about his passion for acting and the importance of staying true to oneself. “To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me,” he said. “I just try to be truthful to the character and the story.”

Beasley’s commitment to his craft and his kindness as a person will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, his two sons, Michael and Tyrone, and his six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Malik paid tribute to his grandfather on Instagram, writing, “To the man who put the Beasleys on the map.” It’s clear that John Beasley’s legacy will live on both through his family and through the many aspiring actors he mentored over the years.

As we remember John Beasley and his contributions to the entertainment industry, it’s important to celebrate the impact he had on the lives of those around him. He will be remembered not only for his talent as an actor but also for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to helping others pursue their dreams. Rest in peace, John Beasley.

John Beasley actor Everwood TV drama Veteran character actor John Beasley death John Beasley movies and TV shows

News Source : josh.barker

Source Link :Veteran character actor John Beasley, who appeared in the TV drama ‘Everwood,’ dies at 79/