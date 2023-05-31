Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor John Beasley, Best Known for ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ Dies at 79

John Beasley, a renowned character actor, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. His son, Mike, confirmed the news on Facebook, expressing his grief and admiration towards his father. Beasley was undergoing tests on his liver in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, when his condition unexpectedly worsened, according to his son Tyrone.

Beasley, born on June 26, 1943, didn’t start his acting career until 1989, when he played a henchman in the film ‘Rapid Fire.’ He continued to act for over three decades, appearing in various notable shows and films, such as ‘Brewster Place,’ ‘CSI,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ ‘Treme,’ ‘Boston Legal,’ ‘The Apostle,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ ‘Rudy,’ ‘Little Big League,’ ‘The General’s Daughter,’ ‘Firestarter,’ and ‘V.I. Warshawski.’

However, Beasley is best known for his roles as Irv Driver, the bus driver on the WB drama ‘Everwood,’ and as Barton Bellentine, the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s character on the TV Land comedy series ‘The Soul Man.’ His exceptional acting skills and captivating performances earned him a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim throughout his career.

Beasley’s sudden death has left his family, friends, and fans devastated. His son Mike wrote an emotional tribute to his father, emphasizing the impact he had on his life and calling him his hero. “Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more,” Mike wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of him and his father.

Beasley’s contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for years to come. His talent, dedication, and passion for acting have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those who knew him and those who admired his work. May he rest in peace.

