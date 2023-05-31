Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

Hollywood actor John Beasley passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. The 79-year-old had reportedly been undergoing tests on his liver before taking an unexpected turn. His son, Michael, broke the news to The Hollywood Reporter and posted a heartfelt message on Facebook.

A Son’s Tribute to His Hero

Michael Beasley expressed his grief on social media, calling his father his best friend and hero. He shared that his father had always lived up to his expectations and had been a constant source of inspiration in his life. Michael also thanked his father for everything he had done for him.

A Late Bloomer in Hollywood

John Beasley’s success in Hollywood came later in life. He worked as a railroad man with the Union Pacific Railroad and didn’t start acting until he was 45. One of his first notable roles was in ABC’s “Brewster Place,” a spinoff of “The Women of Brewster Place,” which starred Oprah Winfrey. She was also the executive producer of the show.

A Distinguished Career in Film and Television

John Beasley went on to appear in several movies and TV shows, such as the “Walking Tall” remake, “The Mighty Ducks,” “Losing Isaiah,” “Rudy,” “The Apostle,” “Crazy in Alabama,” and “The Soul Man.” He played Cedric the Entertainer’s father in TV Land’s “The Soul Man.”

A Family Man at Heart

John Beasley is survived by his wife Judy, to whom he was married for 58 years, his son Michael, and six grandchildren, Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius, and NBA player Malik Beasley, who played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. John Beasley was known to be a devoted family man and had often spoken about the importance of maintaining strong family ties.

A Life Well-Lived

John Beasley’s legacy in Hollywood and his contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered. He was a man who pursued his passion for acting later in life and never gave up on his dreams. His inspiring journey is a testament to the fact that it’s never too late to pursue what you love. John Beasley lived a life well-lived, and his memory will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : Christine Samra

Source Link :Prolific actor John Beasley dies at 79/