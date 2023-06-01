Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Beasley: A Versatile Actor and Respected Theater Director

John Beasley, a versatile actor known for his roles in film, television, and theater, passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 76. Beasley played an assistant coach in the 1993 football film ‘Rudy’ and a retired preacher in 1997’s ‘The Apostle’, co-starring and directed by Robert Duvall. He also appeared on TV, playing the father of Cedric the Entertainer in the TV Land comedy ‘The Soul Man’ and starring for four seasons alongside Treat Williams in The WB’s ‘Everwood’.

Beasley’s talent and dedication to his craft earned him critical acclaim and respect from his peers. He had small but impactful parts in the Showtime drama ‘Your Honor’, with Bryan Cranston, and ‘The Mandalorian’, a Star Wars offshoot on Disney+. Despite his success in Hollywood, Beasley remained grounded and committed to his community in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was born in 1943.

For more than a dozen years, Beasley ran the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha. The theater provided a platform for local artists and showcased plays that tackled social issues and celebrated African American culture. Beasley’s passion for theater and his commitment to nurturing new talent made him a beloved figure in the Omaha arts scene.

“To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me,” Beasley told the publication American Theatre last year. His words reflect his humility, gratitude, and unwavering commitment to his craft. Beasley understood that art has the power to inspire, heal, and transform communities, and he used his talent to make a positive impact on the world.

Beasley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, two sons, Michael and Tyrone, and six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Malik paid tribute to his grandfather on Instagram, writing, “To the man who put the Beasleys on the map.” Beasley’s legacy will live on through his family, his students, and the countless audiences he touched with his performances.

Beasley’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry and the Omaha community. He was a talented actor, a respected theater director, and a beloved mentor who inspired generations of artists. His contributions to the arts and to society will not be forgotten. As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate his life and the legacy he leaves behind. John Beasley will be dearly missed, but his spirit and his passion for the arts will live on.

News Source : AP

Source Link :Veteran Hollywood actor John Beasley dies at 79/