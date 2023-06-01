Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79 Years Old

Hollywood and the entertainment industry is in mourning after the passing of veteran actor John Beasley on Tuesday at the age of 79. Beasley, who was a familiar face on both the big and small screens, died at an Omaha, Nebraska, clinic after undergoing liver testing. His son Mike took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news, saying that he had lost his closest friend.

Beasley was best known for his role as Barton Bellentine, the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s character in the TV Land comedy series The Soul Man. He also played the role of school bus driver Irv Harper on The WB show Everwood. His talent and versatility as an actor were evident in his performances in several movies, including V.I. Warshawski, The Mighty Ducks, Untamed Heart, Losing Isaiah, Little Big League, Crazy in Alabama, The General’s Daughter, The Sum of All Fears, the 2004 remake of Walking Tall, and Firestarter.

Beasley’s career spanned several decades, and he worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Robert Duvall, James Garner, Sharon Stone, and Nicolas Cage. He was a respected figure in the entertainment industry and was deeply committed to promoting diversity and inclusion. Beasley founded and ran the John Beasley Theater and Studio in Omaha for many years, and he inspired and mentored countless aspiring actors and performers.

In 2020, Beasley spoke about the impact that his theater had on the community, saying that they had changed the lives of many people through the power of theater. His dedication to his craft and his community was an inspiration to many, and his legacy will continue to live on through his work.

Beasley’s passing has been felt deeply by his family, friends, and fans. His wife of 58 years, Judy, and his grandchildren Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius, and Malik Beasley, a veteran NBA player, survive him. The entertainment industry has also paid tribute to Beasley, with many of his co-stars and colleagues sharing their memories and condolences on social media.

John Beasley was a talented and beloved actor who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His contributions to the entertainment industry and his commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion will be remembered for years to come. Rest in Peace, John Beasley.

