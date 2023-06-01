Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Beasley, Veteran Character Actor and Star of “Everwood,” Dies at 79

John Beasley, the beloved character actor known for his roles in films such as “Rudy” and “The Apostle” and his portrayal of a kind school bus driver on TV’s “Everwood,” has passed away at the age of 79.

A Life in Acting

Beasley had a long and illustrious career in acting, spanning several decades. He appeared in dozens of films dating back to the 1980s, and was known for his ability to play a wide range of characters with depth and nuance. His work in the football film “Rudy” and the Robert Duvall-directed “The Apostle” earned him critical acclaim and cemented his status as a gifted character actor.

Small Screen Success

On television, Beasley was a beloved presence on the small screen. He played the father of Cedric the Entertainer on TV Land’s “The Soul Man,” and starred alongside Treat Williams in The WB’s “Everwood” for four seasons. His portrayal of the kind-hearted and wise school bus driver on “Everwood” earned him a legion of fans and showcased his ability to bring warmth and humanity to his roles.

A Legacy in Omaha

Offscreen, Beasley was a tireless advocate for the arts and ran the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in his hometown of Omaha for over a dozen years. He was passionate about nurturing the next generation of artists and believed that being a working artist was the highest calling.

A Lasting Impact

Beasley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, his two sons, Michael and Tyrone, and six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. His impact on the world of acting and on the lives of those he touched will be felt for years to come.

Malik Beasley paid tribute to his grandfather on Instagram, writing, “To the man who put the Beasleys on the map.” John Beasley may be gone, but he leaves behind a legacy of warmth, talent, and humanity that will continue to inspire and touch those who knew him and loved him.

John Beasley actor Everwood TV series John Beasley death John Beasley biography John Beasley filmography

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :John Beasley ‘Everwood’ actor dead at 79/