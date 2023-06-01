Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Beasley: A Tribute to a Versatile Actor and Director

The entertainment industry lost a talented actor and director with the passing of John Beasley on June 30, 2021. At the age of 79, Beasley left behind a legacy of memorable performances on film and television, as well as his contributions to the theater community in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Beasley’s career spanned several decades, starting in the 1980s when he began appearing in films such as The Big Easy and Mississippi Burning. He later took on supporting roles in notable movies like Rudy, The Apostle, and The General’s Daughter. Beasley’s range as an actor was evident in his ability to portray different characters, from a football coach to a preacher to a school bus driver.

On the small screen, Beasley had recurring roles in several TV shows, including The Soul Man, where he played the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s character, and Everwood, where he portrayed a friendly school bus driver named Irv Harper. His most recent TV appearances were in Your Honor and The Mandalorian, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Aside from his acting career, Beasley also had a passion for theater. He founded the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha, which provided a platform for aspiring actors and playwrights to showcase their work. For over a decade, Beasley directed and produced plays that tackled various social issues, including race, politics, and identity.

In an interview with American Theater, Beasley shared his thoughts on being a working artist. He said, “Being a working artist is the ultimate calling, and I appreciate wherever that takes me.” This sentiment encapsulated his dedication to his craft and his willingness to take on any role that challenged him as an actor.

Beasley’s legacy extends beyond his impressive body of work. He was also a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He and his wife, Judy, were married for 58 years, and they had two sons, Michael and Tyrone. Beasley also had six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Malik paid tribute to his grandfather on Instagram, acknowledging the impact that John had on his family’s legacy.

John Beasley’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry, but his contributions will continue to inspire generations of artists and performers. His versatility as an actor and his dedication to theater are testaments to his passion for his craft. As we remember his life, let us celebrate his legacy and the impact he had on the people he touched through his work and his artistry.

