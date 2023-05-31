Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

John Beasley, a beloved character actor known for his roles on popular TV shows like ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. The news of his death was shared by his son Mike on Facebook, where he paid tribute to his father as his best friend and hero.

A Life in Acting

Beasley was born on June 26, 1943, and he didn’t start acting until 1989, when he landed a role as a henchman in the film ‘Rapid Fire.’ Over the next three decades, he appeared in numerous TV shows and films, building a reputation as a versatile character actor who could play a range of roles.

Some of Beasley’s most notable roles included Irv Driver on the WB drama ‘Everwood’ and Barton Bellentine on the TV Land comedy series ‘The Soul Man,’ where he played the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s character. He also appeared in films like ‘The Apostle,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ ‘Rudy,’ and ‘Little Big League.’

A Beloved Father and Friend

Beasley was more than just an actor, however. He was also a beloved father and friend, as his son Mike’s tribute made clear.

“Man…you know this is a part of life…but that doesn’t make it any easier,” Mike wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of him and his father. “I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more.”

Beasley’s son Tyrone told The Hollywood Reporter that his father had been undergoing tests on his liver in a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where he passed away unexpectedly.

A Legacy of Great Acting

Although John Beasley may be gone, his legacy as an actor and a father will live on. He touched the lives of many fans and colleagues with his talent, charm, and kindness, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, John Beasley.

News Source : Mason Bissada

Source Link :Actor John Beasley, Known for ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ Dies at 79/