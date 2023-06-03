Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor John Regala passes at 55

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Regala: A Tribute to a Versatile Actor

The Philippine entertainment industry has lost another gem as veteran actor John Regala passed away on Saturday, June 3, at the age of 55. The sad news was confirmed by his niece Nene Lour Billones Bendijo to GMA News Online. Despite the grief, Bendijo shared that the family had to accept his passing and felt pity for his condition as he had been battling several health ailments.

John Regala was a well-known actor who gained fame for his versatile acting skills, particularly in action and kontrabida roles. He was born with the real name John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer and appeared on the popular variety show “That’s Entertainment” from 1986 to 1988. Over the years, he starred in numerous films and TV series, showcasing his acting chops and earning recognition from his peers and fans alike.

One of his most notable works was his portrayal of Nicasio Jr. in the 2011 biopic “Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story.” His performance as the ruthless antagonist earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the 35th Gawad Urian Awards. He also appeared in the 2010 independent film “Askal” and the 2011 horror-comedy “Zombading: Patayin Sa Shokot Si Remington,” where he played a gay zombie.

John Regala’s talent was not limited to acting, as he was also a gifted singer and songwriter. He released an album titled “Nakakalokal” in 1995, which featured his original compositions and covers of classic OPM songs.

However, despite his achievements and talent, John Regala’s life was not without challenges. In 2020, he made headlines after a video of him begging for help circulated online. He revealed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis, diabetes, and other complications, and had no means to support his medical expenses. The video caught the attention of his fellow actors and fans, who organized a fundraising campaign and provided him with financial aid.

John Regala’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences from his colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans. Among them was talk show host and showbiz writer Aster Amoyo, who helped raise funds for his treatment last year. She confirmed that John Regala died due to cardiac arrest, caused by his health conditions.

The news of his death has left a void in the Philippine entertainment industry, as John Regala’s contributions to the craft will always be remembered. His legacy as a versatile actor and a gifted artist will continue to inspire future generations of actors and performers.

In closing, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to John Regala’s family, friends, and fans. May he rest in peace, knowing that he has left a lasting impact on the lives of those who knew him and the industry he dedicated his life to.

News Source : NIKA ROQUE,GMA Integrated News

Source Link :John Regala dies at 55/