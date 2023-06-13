Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Kazan Khan dies of heart attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yesteryear Actor Kazan Khan Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

The film industry mourns the loss of Kazan Khan, a versatile actor who made his mark in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada film industries. On Tuesday, June 12, it was reported that the actor passed away due to suffering a heart attack. He was known for playing villainous roles and was loved by fans for his acting skills.

NM Badusha, a producer and production controller, confirmed the news of Kazan Khan’s death on his Facebook page. He shared a photo of the late actor and expressed his heartfelt condolences. The news of his demise shocked the film industry, and many actors took to social media to mourn his loss.

Dileep, who acted with Kazan Khan in films like CID Moosa, The Don, and Ivan Maryadaraman, expressed his grief through social media. He shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “RIP Kazan Khan sir. You will be missed.”

Kazan Khan made his debut as an actor in the film industry in 1992. He began his career by working on the Tamil film Senthamizh Paattu. He played the role of Boopathy and acted in several blockbusters in Tamil. The actor is known for his villain roles in Tamil films like Kalaignan, Sethupathi IPS, Duet, Murai Maman, Aanazhagan, and Karuppu Nila.

A year after his debut, in 1993, Kazan made his Malayalam debut with the film Gandharva, directed by Sangeeth Sivan. He then played antagonist roles in films like Varnapakit, The King, The Gang, CID Moosa, Dreams, The Don, Ivan Maryadaraman, Mayamohini, Rajadhiraja, O Laila O, and many more.

Kazan Khan’s acting skills were appreciated by both critics and audiences. He was known for his ability to portray negative characters with ease. His performances in films like The King, The Gang, and Ivan Maryadaraman were highly acclaimed.

The actor’s passing has left a void in the film industry, and fans will miss his presence on the big screen. His contribution to the cinema world will always be remembered.

Details about Kazan Khan’s funeral and last rites are yet to be shared. The film industry mourns the loss of a talented actor and prays for his soul to rest in peace.

Kazan Khan death news Kazan Khan heart attack Kazan Khan veteran actor Kazan Khan filmography Kazan Khan tribute

News Source : Priyanka Goud

Source Link :Veteran actor Kazan Khan passes away due to heart attack/