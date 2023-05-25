Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Lance Kerwin Dies at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Kerwin: Remembering the Life and Career of a Child Star

Early Life and Career

Lance Kerwin was born on November 6, 1960, in Newport Beach, California. He began his acting career at a young age, appearing in shows like Little House on the Prairie and Emergency! He quickly gained recognition for his talent and charm, and his breakthrough role came in the 1971 television movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, where he played the character of John-Boy Walton.

Rise to Fame

Kerwin continued to work in television and film throughout the 1970s, showcasing his versatility in projects like James at 15 and Salem’s Lot. It was his lead role in James at 15, which aired from 1977-1978, that made him a household name. The series was groundbreaking for its sometimes controversial storyline, including a teen pregnancy and an underage sex scene, and garnered critical acclaim. In 1979, Kerwin starred in the TV miniseries Salem’s Lot, based on the Stephen King novel, where he played the teen vampire hunter Mark Petrie.

Later Years and Legacy

Kerwin continued to work in film and television throughout the 1980s, appearing in projects like Out of the Blue and Enemy Mine, and guest-starring in popular shows such as Murder, She Wrote and The Love Boat. However, he decided to step away from acting in the mid-1980s to focus on other pursuits and to lead a more private life.

After leaving acting, Kerwin devoted himself to ministry and evangelism. He worked as a youth minister and later for the U-Turn for Christ ministry in Perris, California. He also traveled the world preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Lance Kerwin passed away on Tuesday, aged 62, at his home in San Clemente, California. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death, but his daughter Savanah wrote in a Facebook post that her father’s death was due to natural causes. He is survived by his daughter and his siblings.

Conclusion

Lance Kerwin may have had a relatively short acting career, but his talent and impact on the entertainment industry should not be underestimated. He left an indelible mark with his memorable performances, and his contributions to the world of entertainment remain significant. Rest in peace, Lance Kerwin.

News Source : Interstim

Source Link :Lance Kerwin Cause of Death, Passes Away at 62/