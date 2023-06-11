Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mangal Dhillon dies at 48 after cancer battle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Indian Actor, Mangal Dhillon Passes Away at 48 After Battling Cancer

Indian actor, Mangal Dhillon, passed away on Saturday, July 17th, 2021, at the age of 48 after battling cancer. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family, who released a statement expressing their grief and thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time.

Early Life and Career

Mangal Dhillon was born on December 19th, 1972, in Jalandhar, Punjab. He started his career in the entertainment industry as a model and later made his debut in the 1990 film, “Ghayal,” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He went on to act in several films like “Krantiveer,” “Salaakhen,” “Tirangaa,” and “Zor,” among others. He was also a part of popular TV shows like “Sasural Simar Ka,” “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera,” and “Diya Aur Baati Hum.”

Battling Cancer

It was reported in 2019 that Mangal Dhillon was diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing treatment. He had shared the news on social media, stating that he was “fighting it out” and had faith in God. He had also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers for their support and prayers.

However, his condition deteriorated, and he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai earlier this month. Despite the efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to the disease on July 17th.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Mangal Dhillon’s demise has left the film and television industry in shock. Several actors and filmmakers took to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects to the late actor.

Actor Ravi Dubey wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mangal Dhillon ji. He was one of the most versatile actors in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.” Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Sad to know that versatile actor Mangal Dhillon ji has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his grief, saying, “Sad to hear about the untimely demise of Mangal Dhillon ji. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Rest in peace.”

Legacy

Mangal Dhillon’s contribution to the Indian film and television industry will always be remembered. He was known for his versatility and had the ability to portray a wide range of characters on screen. His performances in films like “Krantiveer” and “Salaakhen” were highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

His work in the television industry was also noteworthy, and he had a significant fan following. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the industry and his legacy will continue to inspire new actors and filmmakers.

Conclusion

Mangal Dhillon’s untimely demise has left a void in the film and television industry. He was a talented actor who had the ability to bring characters to life on screen. His battle with cancer was an inspiration to many, and his positive attitude towards life will always be remembered.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time and pray that his soul finds eternal peace.

