Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mangal Dhillon Dies: Known for Buniyaad, Junoon & Khoon Bhari Maang

Actor Mangal Dhillon passed away: A Tribute to the Buniyaad and Junoon Serial Fame

Introduction

Actor Mangal Dhillon, known for his roles in popular TV serials like Buniyaad and Junoon, as well as the movie Khoon Bhari Maang, passed away on June 20th, 2021. The actor was 68 years old and had been battling health issues for some time. His passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, and his contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered.

Early Life and Career

Mangal Dhillon was born on May 17th, 1953, in Jammu, India. He started his career as a theatre actor in the 1970s and later moved to Mumbai to pursue his passion for acting. He made his acting debut in the movie Ghungroo Ki Awaaz, which was released in 1981. He then went on to act in several movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ghayal, and Betaaj Badshah.

Buniyaad: A Turning Point in His Career

Mangal Dhillon’s big break came with the TV serial Buniyaad, which aired on Doordarshan in the 1980s. The serial, which was set against the backdrop of the partition of India, was a huge success and catapulted Mangal Dhillon to fame. He played the role of Bakshi, a brave soldier who fought for the country’s independence. His portrayal of the character was praised by both critics and audiences, and he became a household name in India.

Junoon: Another Milestone in His Career

After the success of Buniyaad, Mangal Dhillon went on to act in another popular TV serial called Junoon. The serial, which aired on Doordarshan in the 1990s, was a love story set in the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India. Mangal Dhillon played the role of the male lead, Prithvi Singh, who falls in love with a Muslim girl, played by actor Pooja Bhatt. The serial was a huge success and further cemented Mangal Dhillon’s position as a leading actor in the Indian television industry.

Khoon Bhari Maang: His Most Memorable Movie

Mangal Dhillon’s most memorable movie role was in the 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang. The movie, which was directed by Rakesh Roshan, starred Rekha in the lead role. Mangal Dhillon played the negative character of Kabir, who conspires to kill Rekha’s character in the movie. His performance in the movie was highly appreciated, and the movie went on to become a huge hit at the box office.

Conclusion

Mangal Dhillon was a talented actor who made a significant contribution to Indian cinema and television. His performances in serials like Buniyaad and Junoon and movies like Khoon Bhari Maang will always be remembered. He will be missed by his fans and the entertainment industry as a whole. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Deshnama

Source Link :Actor Mangal Dhillon passed away | Buniyaad and Junoon serial fame | Khoon Bhari Maang movie #shorts/